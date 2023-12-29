Everything you need to know about LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - How about a side of Tiger football with your black eyed peas and greens this New Year’s Day.

LSU Tigers face Wisconsin New Year’s Day in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

RELIQUEST BOWL

You can stream the game live on ESPN2 starting at 11 a.m.

Ahead of the game, the Joint Coaches News Conference and ReliaQuest Player award presentation will be held Friday, December 29th at noon.

The LSU Football team practices Friday and Saturday morning. The team will visit Busch Gardens Friday afternoon. Saturday afternoon the players and coaches will spend the day with fans at Clearwater Beach. On Sunday, the team will participate in Tampa’s New Year’s Eve Parade and pep rally.

