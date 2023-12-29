Frosty mornings linger into the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a cold start to the morning and this winter chill is likely to linger for the upcoming holiday weekend.

A beautiful Friday is on tap as long as you’re dressed for it. The cold start will give way to a chilly afternoon with highs only climbing into the low 50s. Quickly by tonight, temperatures will plunge yet again and pets/plants/people will need to be protected. A relaxation of the wind overnight tonight is likely to allow for a widespread frost come Saturday morning.

Over the holiday weekend, temperatures will remain cold in the mornings but the afternoons will become more pleasant. Highs by New Year’s Eve on Sunday are likely to get back to the middle 60s.

All attention is on this New Year’s rain chance. I still feel as though any shower activity will be after the festivities wrap up at midnight. Most of the rain will be light in nature and likely falls in the morning till the early afternoon. Another rain chance does look to be setting up for Wednesday of next week too. Temperatures remain seasonal, not too warm and not too cold.

