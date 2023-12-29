BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mama duck ‘assists’ officers in rescuing her 11 ducklings from storm drain

The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their...
The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their way back home.(League City Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (Gray News) – Officers in Texas made an exceptionally cute rescue on Christmas Day.

According to the League City Police Department, concerned residents called authorities about a mama duck losing her 11 ducklings in a storm drain.

When the officers arrived and first looked for the ducklings, they noticed the chicks were no longer near the storm grate but further down the drain.

One officer climbed into the hole and was able to rescue all 11 ducklings, but not without help from their mom.

Police said the mama duck “assisted the officers by calling her ducklings back to the opening.”

The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their way back home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
Multi-parish police chase ends with New Orleans teen dead, another injured

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia launches the biggest aerial barrage of the war and kills 30 civilians, Ukraine says
Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, as smoke rises following an...
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the center
Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite...
UPS driver battles icy roads to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages