Niel Phillips and Francis Brown victorious at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newman senior Niel Phillips and Frances Brown took home the boys and girls titles the Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial.

Phillips won the boys 13-18 division shot 3-under through two rounds, forcing a playoff with Thomas Norris of Mountain Brooke, AL. On the second playoff hole, Phillips secured the trophy by draining a 20-foot birdie putt.

Brown took home the girls 13-18 crown by going 1-under par through two rounds, and outlasting the competition in the playoff.

The golf tournament is named in honor of Tommy Moore, who was the most accomplished junior golfer to ever emerge from the New Orleans area. In 1980, Tommy was ranked #1 in the Golf Digest Junior World Rankings and went on to have a decorated collegiate career at Oklahoma State University where he was an All-American, National Champion, and Academic All-American.

After playing on the PGA TOUR for three seasons, Tommy Moore’s life was cut short at the young age of 35 due to a rare blood disease. In his memory, the Kelly Gibson Foundation is proud to partner with the Allstate Sugar Bowl to host a national event that recognizes the impact Tommy made on junior golf and the New Orleans community. This is the 13th year that the Kelly Gibson Foundation has produced the Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial.

