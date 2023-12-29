Police searching for missing Hammond woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing person.

Police said Marquite Abbate, 41, of Hammond, was last seen Friday, Dec. 22, on Maple Street.

Marquite Abbate (Hammond Police Department)

Officials described her as being 5′2″ and 155 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information about where Abbate is located should contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers of Tangiphoa at 1-800-554-5245.

