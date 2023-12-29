Tonight and tomorrow night will bring more frosty temperatures before a warm-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few more frosty mornings are in store before a brief New Year’s warm-up.

Get ready for a “rinse and repeat” forecast tonight as temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s on the North Shore with another round of low to mid 30s in the south. With the clear skies and very light westerly winds, we’ll see temperature plunge tonight.

Saturday will bring bright sunshine with highs slightly warmer in the upper 50s. But Saturday night will also plunge down to around freezing for many, especially along the North Shore.

New Years Eve will be a warm one this year as highs return to the 60s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll even keep a quiet forecast to ring in the new year with temperatures averaging around the mid 50s for midnight. Rain chances increase on New Years Day morning. It will be light with a few tenths of an inch of rain possible. We’ll keep an active pattern into the first week of January.

