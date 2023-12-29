BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tonight and tomorrow night will bring more frosty temperatures before a warm-up

Lows will drop to around freezing again tonight and Saturday night
Another round of freeze temps is possible tonight.
Another round of freeze temps is possible tonight.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few more frosty mornings are in store before a brief New Year’s warm-up.

Get ready for a “rinse and repeat” forecast tonight as temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s on the North Shore with another round of low to mid 30s in the south. With the clear skies and very light westerly winds, we’ll see temperature plunge tonight.

Saturday will bring bright sunshine with highs slightly warmer in the upper 50s. But Saturday night will also plunge down to around freezing for many, especially along the North Shore.

New Years Eve will be a warm one this year as highs return to the 60s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll even keep a quiet forecast to ring in the new year with temperatures averaging around the mid 50s for midnight. Rain chances increase on New Years Day morning. It will be light with a few tenths of an inch of rain possible. We’ll keep an active pattern into the first week of January.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
Multi-parish police chase ends with New Orleans teen dead, another injured

Latest News

Morning forecast for Fri., Dec. 29
New Year's Weekend
Frosty mornings linger into the holiday weekend
A cold start to Friday morning.
Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are possible in the next few days
Frost/Freeze Outlook
A few frosty nights ahead