Woman wins $125,000 while picking up items for Christmas party

Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.
Kayla Murray's Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PEARISBURG, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia woman got herself her own Christmas bonus thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

Kayla Murray won $125,000 while playing in the Virginia Lottery’s Holiday Cash 20X Game.

Murray said she won while she was taking her sister to a Christmas party.

According to Murray, her sister needed to get some things for the party, so they stopped at a Food Lion on North Main Street in the Pearisburg area.

Murray purchased and scratched the ticket while at the store that revealed the game’s top prize.

“I dropped the ticket!” Murray shared with lottery officials.

Murray said she intends to pay bills with her winnings while possibly taking a cruise.

The Holiday Cash 20X game features prizes ranging from $5 up to $125,000.

Lottery officials said the chances of winning the game’s top prize are 1 in 342,720.

