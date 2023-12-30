BBB Accredited Business
2 killed, 1 critically injured Friday night in Slidell head-on crash

Slidell Police said two people were killed and a third critically injured Friday night (Dec....
Slidell Police said two people were killed and a third critically injured Friday night (Dec. 29) in a head-on crash on the US Hwy. 11/Front Street overpass.(Slidell Police Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed and a third airlifted with critical injuries after a head-on collision Friday night (Dec. 29) in Slidell, the city’s police department said.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on the US Hwy. 11/Front Street overpass, police said, and claimed the lives of 40-year-old Jennifer Hemphill of Slidell and 39-year-old Joshua Williams of New Orleans.

Crash investigators said Hemphill was the driver and Williams her passenger in a 2021 Volkswagen Passat, which was traveling northbound on the overpass.

For reasons still under investigation, police said Hemphill’s vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a 2013 Honda Accord, which it struck head-on. None of the three occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, police said.

Williams sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while Hemphill was rushed for emergency treatment but died at Slidell Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Accord, who has not been identified, was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center of University Medical Center in New Orleans and was last reported to be in critical condition.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police said toxicology samples were collected for analysis from both drivers.

