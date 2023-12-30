BBB Accredited Business
After hate group’s message appeared on roadside sign, city says it won’t tolerate ‘bigotry and hatred’

By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating why a digital road closure sign was spotted promoting a known hate group Friday night, Dec. 29.

Video shared with WAFB shows the sign at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane displaying messages apparently from Patriot Front, an organization classified by the Anti-Defamation League as a White supremacist group.

When asked about the signage Saturday morning, Dec. 30, a DOTD spokesperson said the digital display was not managed by the state’s transportation agency, but that it was reaching out to the contractor over the sign.

Shortly after, city-parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong told WAFB that the sign had been turned off as of early Saturday afternoon.

“The signs have been turned off. We’re not going to allow bigotry and hatred to be broadcast in our community,” Armstrong said.

Earlier this year, the mayor-president’s office addressed concerns over signs from the same group being posted across the city. The group hung banners flaunting their logo in high-traffic areas over roadways, according to The Advocate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

