Cold again tonight but warmth is ahead for New Year's Eve

Warmer temperatures and rain will start our new year
Warmer temps for a few days, then another cool down.
Warmer temps for a few days, then another cool down.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another cold night but a pattern shift will bring a brief warm-up and rain chances.

Expect another cold night tonight as lows will fall to the lower 30s on the North Shore and the mid to upper 30s in the south. A little patchy fog will start your Sunday but once that lifts, that will allow temperatures to warm to the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. By the stroke of midnight, temperatures should have fallen to the 40s and 50s.

Light rain will arrive for New Year’s Day. It will be hit or miss and bring very little accumulation. Highs will return to the 60s. We’ll spend the rest of the week in the 50s.

The next weather-maker will arrive Wednesday. It’s the first of many rain chances we’ll have in an active first week of January as another quick-moving system should arrive the following weekend.

