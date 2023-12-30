Man shot, cars burglarized amid crime spree in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is recovering after he was shot while he drove past someone breaking into cars on North Miro near Music Street. A preliminary NOPD report said the suspects began shooting at the victim’s car and wounded him.

Hours later, the crime spree continued in the St. Roch neighborhood.

“It’s scary because it’s right in your neighborhood,” said Judy Bell. “They come in your neighborhood and just do what they want to do.”

Bell has lived in St. Roch for 15 years. Caught on camera Friday morning, her car was burglarized again after someone busted her window.

“They don’t care that they’re going in your car and that you have cameras. They don’t care, it’s just whatever they want to do when they want to do it,” Bell said.

The suspect took advantage of her window not being repaired.

“Tore the steering wheel and the ignition off and the clutch,” said Bell. “Now, the car don’t move, can’t drive.”

The suspect got away on a bike after opening her hood and taking something.

Residents in St. Roch say the crime spree is costly, and they’re worried if it continues, it could become deadly.

“We need to find someone to standup and do something better for our neighborhood, protect our neighborhood,” Bell said.

