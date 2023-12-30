New Orleans boosts security and closures for New Year’s Eve and Sugar Bowl tourism

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD and State Police have announced they are fully prepared to ensure safety and order in the city leading to New Year’s Eve.

As part of the efforts, NOPD officers will focus on public safety, parking, and enforcing traffic restrictions throughout the weekend.

With the festivities drawing near, driving has been restricted in certain areas, and many streets in the French Quarter are now closed to vehicles. These closures will last until New Year’s Day to facilitate the celebrations and ensure pedestrian safety.

NOPD is deploying 223 law enforcement officers in the French Quarter and downtown areas to bolster security measures. In addition, 25 State Troopers will assist in maintaining a secure environment for residents and visitors alike.

The mayor’s office reported the following closures:

5 p.m. - 4 a.m. overnight Friday, Dec. 29 through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Dauphine Street at all intersections from Iberville Street to St. Ann Street



Royal Street at all intersections from Iberville Street to St. Ann Street



700-800 blocks of St. Ann Street, Orleans Avenue, St. Peter Street, Toulouse Street, St. Louis Street, Conti Street, Bienville Street and Iberville Street



Bourbon Street at all intersections from Iberville Street to St. Ann Street



All streets starting with Dumaine Street toward Esplanade Avenue will be open to cross Bourbon Street



It also reported these parking restrictions:

Friday, Dec. 29 through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Both sides of the following streets in the 700-800 blocks between Dauphine Street and Royal Street: Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans, St. Ann



Friday, Dec. 29 through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. daily

Both sides of Canal Street from Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard



Officers will also be stationed in every district to cover the entire city.

Local businesses welcome the increased police presence. Andre Rubenstein, the owner of Rubensteins, expressed that more officers on the streets translate to extra safety for everyone during the holiday season.

“Makes me feel very good. I think they’re very aware of the necessary importance of having security for this event. I think they’re doing a good job. So far, the streets look good. There are no vagrants on the street, and I think they’re doing a good job.”

The Sugar Bowl reports it’s brought almost $2.4 billion to the local economy in the last decade.

University of Washington and University of Texas fans were in the French Quarter Friday evening.

Texas fan Lauren Akard and her family said they’ve spent money on restaurants, but had a potentially controversial take on beignets.

“It’s just a funnel cake,” she said.

After further questioning, she conceded it was “great.”

Parking enforcement personnel will be vigilant against illegal parking. They advise against blocking driveways and parking too close to crosswalks to keep roads safe and accessible.

In line with safety measures, the New Orleans Fire Department reminds the public that the use of fireworks is prohibited within the city. Instead, they encourage everyone to enjoy the official fireworks display over the river, promising a spectacular and safe experience for all.

