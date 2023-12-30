New Orleans prepares for safe New Year's Eve celebrations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD and State Police have announced they are fully prepared to ensure safety and order in the city leading to New Year’s Eve.

As part of the efforts, NOPD officers will focus on public safety, parking, and enforcing traffic restrictions throughout the weekend.

With the festivities drawing near, driving has been restricted in certain areas, and many streets in the French Quarter are now closed to vehicles. These closures will last until New Year’s Day to facilitate the celebrations and ensure pedestrian safety.

NOPD is deploying 223 law enforcement officers in the French Quarter and downtown areas to bolster security measures. In addition, 25 State Troopers will assist in maintaining a secure environment for residents and visitors alike.

Officers will also be stationed in every district to cover the entire city.

Local businesses welcome the increased police presence. Andre Rubenstein, the owner of Rubensteins, expressed that more officers on the streets translate to extra safety for everyone during the holiday season.

“Makes me feel very good. I think they’re very aware of the necessary importance of having security for this event. I think they’re doing a good job. So far, the streets look good. There are no vagrants on the street, and I think they’re doing a good job.”

Parking enforcement personnel will be vigilant against illegal parking. They advise against blocking driveways and parking too close to crosswalks to keep roads safe and accessible.

In line with safety measures, the New Orleans Fire Department reminds the public that the use of fireworks is prohibited within the city. Instead, they encourage everyone to enjoy the official fireworks display over the river, promising a spectacular and safe experience for all.

