NOFD extinguishes two-alarm fire on Delachaise Street

By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire at a four-story building on Delachaise Street was brought under control within about 40 minutes Saturday morning (Dec. 30), the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at 7:32 a.m. by painting and finishing contractors working on the wood-framed building at 1401 Delachaise St. The first of 18 NOFD units arrived on scene within five minutes, sounded a second alarm three minutes later, and ultimately 50 firefighters brought the blaze under control by 8:11 a.m., a department spokesman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it originated in a crawl space between the third and fourth floor, the NOFD said. No injuries were reported to the building’s workers or firefighters.

The property formerly was home to the Grace House women’s addiction treatment and sober living center, which moved to Algiers in 2019. It is being renovated and converted to a hotel.

