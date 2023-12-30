One more cooler day and chilly night, temperatures climb into the New Year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We start off chilly again Saturday with frost possible in the area.

Skies are mostly clear so with the help of the sunshine we climb into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

There will be one more cold morning on Sunday as we fall into the 30s again across the area. Temperatures around freezing are possible for inland areas. We may also see some patchy fog Sunday morning as a bit of moisture begins to return.

A warm-up starts on New Year’s Eve. Highs get into the mid-60s with a better feel overnight. Midnight temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Even Monday we stay in the 60s to begin 2024.

Clouds increase Monday morning and showers move into the area throughout the day. This system passes by once we get to the evening, leaving colder temperatures as a cold front moves through.

The next chance for rain falls midweek.

