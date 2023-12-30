BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

One more cooler day and chilly night, temperatures climb into the New Year

New Year's Outlook
New Year's Outlook(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We start off chilly again Saturday with frost possible in the area.

Skies are mostly clear so with the help of the sunshine we climb into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

There will be one more cold morning on Sunday as we fall into the 30s again across the area. Temperatures around freezing are possible for inland areas. We may also see some patchy fog Sunday morning as a bit of moisture begins to return.

A warm-up starts on New Year’s Eve. Highs get into the mid-60s with a better feel overnight. Midnight temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Even Monday we stay in the 60s to begin 2024.

Clouds increase Monday morning and showers move into the area throughout the day. This system passes by once we get to the evening, leaving colder temperatures as a cold front moves through.

The next chance for rain falls midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
Multi-parish police chase ends with New Orleans teen dead, another injured

Latest News

Evening weather update for Friday, Dec. 29
Another round of freeze temps is possible tonight.
Tonight and tomorrow night will bring more frosty temperatures before a warm-up
Morning forecast for Fri., Dec. 29
New Year's Weekend
Frosty mornings linger into the holiday weekend