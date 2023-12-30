UMC surgeon hopes fireworks safety tips keep patients out of burn center

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many families are gearing up to ring in the New Year with an at-home fireworks display, but doctors warn a momentary lapse in judgement could kick off your year with serious injuries.

In New Orleans city limits, it is illegal to light fireworks.

Sparklers account for at least 25% of emergency room fireworks injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

As nationally leading burn researcher heading the burn center at University Medical Center, Dr. Jeffrey Carter says sparklers burn at thousands of degrees and can cause third-degree burns that never heal.

“We see a lot of blast injuries, where there’s an explosion where the firework detonates early,” Carter said. “We see a lot of people who have burn injuries from something that discharges.”

If safety isn’t prioritized when popping fireworks at home, come Monday, you could find yourself ringing in the New Year at the hospital.

“We’ll commonly see fireworks that don’t discharge fully. They might explode later on, or someone might use them in a way that’s off label,” Carter said. “We just really recommend using a lot of caution during the fireworks season.”

Celebrating their 10th year at Mama C’s Fireworks Stand in Belle Chasse, the Campagna Family is hoping sales spark up soon.

“Slow. First day open, the weather has a lot to do with it, clearly,” said Jason Campagna. “Hopefully, it’s going to be good this year being that New Year’s Eve is on a Sunday.”

Before Mama C’s could open their grate, they had to pass a State Fire Marshal Inspection.

“Our bottle rockets are Louisiana State Fire Marshal approved,” Campagna said. “They’re not the little, small moon travelers because those are illegal in Louisiana. But we have the big ones that don’t burn as much.”

Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office says you are taking your safety into account when you buy fireworks that are not regulated.

“You don’t know if they’ve been tested. You don’t know if they’re faulty. You don’t know if they’ve been tested which puts you and those around you in danger,” Rodrigue told Fox 8.

For Campagna’s favorite explosive, the artillery shell, user error could bring big consequences.

“Make sure that the artillery goes all the way to the bottom. When it taps on the bottom, then you know it’s all the way in,” Campagna said. “If it’s not all the way in, it tends to blow out the tube, regardless of the strength of the tube.”

Should an accident happen, a cool, wet towel could reduce pain on the way to the doctor.

“We recommend anyone with large blisters, open wounds to seek medical care because of the risk of infection,” Carter said.

When the party is over, the State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends shoveling all the debris to a pile on the street and dousing it with water.

‘We have seen this backfire in unfortunate ways, including taking down an entire home last New Year’s Eve in the Bayou Cane response area in Terrebonne Parish,” Rodrigue said. “Please know, this can happen.”

