A bit warmer to wrap up 2023, unsettled pattern this week

New Year's forecast
New Year's forecast
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have another chilly, frosty start on Sunday morning but we quickly warm up.

A bit of patchy fog is possible in the morning hours as well.

Through the afternoon we see more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper 60s.

This slight warm-up will help with overnight temperatures, leaving us in the 40s for midnight as we head into the New Year.

Monday scattered showers are possible starting in the morning hours through the afternoon, clearing up by the evening. Highs remain in the low 60s.

A cold front follows this disturbance leaving another very chilly morning on Tuesday, with frost possible for the North Shore and inland areas. Daytime high temperatures drop to the mid-50s.

Our next rain chance comes on Wednesday with a low-pressure system tracking across the region bringing storms and heavy rainfall. Parts of the area are included in a Marginal Level 1 risk for flooding rainfall.

