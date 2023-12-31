Injury ends season early for Ryan Ramczyk

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints placed offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season with two games left in the campaign.

Ramczyk has been nursing a knee injury this season. He missed the previous two contest dealing with the knee ailment.

Landon Young has filled in for Ramczyk the last two weeks. To fill the roster spot, the Black and Gold signed Cameron Erving.

Ramczyk was drafted by New Orleans in 2017.

