BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Injury ends season early for Ryan Ramczyk

Ryan Ramczyk (71) is in Year 7 with the Saints. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
Ryan Ramczyk (71) is in Year 7 with the Saints. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)(Kevin Sabitus | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints placed offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season with two games left in the campaign.

Ramczyk has been nursing a knee injury this season. He missed the previous two contest dealing with the knee ailment.

Landon Young has filled in for Ramczyk the last two weeks. To fill the roster spot, the Black and Gold signed Cameron Erving.

Ramczyk was drafted by New Orleans in 2017.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a victory over the Saints. (AP Photo/Morry...
Surging Buccaneers can clinch NFC South, playoff berth with home win over division-rival Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss his sixth game in a row on Sunday....
Lattimore and Thomas will miss Bucs game with injuries
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are -600 to win the NFC South. New Orleans trails Tampa at +650. (AP...
Buccaneers favorites over the Saints on Sunday, and to win the NFC South
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a touchdown over Los Angeles Rams...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Rams