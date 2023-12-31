Kamara playing but six Saints inactive for Tampa game

TAMPA, Fla. (WVUE) - Despite an illness that sidelined him for part of the practice week, Saints running back Alvin Kamara is a full-go for the team’s critical game Sunday (Dec. 31) against the Buccaneers.

Kamara was not among the six Saints players listed as inactive for Sunday’s game. But the players ruled out include cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr., defensive end Isaiah Foskey, quarterback Jake Haener, safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., running back Kendre Miller and linebacker Monty Rice.

New Orleans also will be without starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Nor will the team have top cornerback Marshon Lattimore to defend nemesis Bucs receiver Mike Evans, or wide receiver Michael Thomas, as both also remain on injured reserve. So does defensive end Payton Turner.

The Saints must win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South Division championship -- and with it a first-round home game in the playoffs -- if they can knock off the Saints at Raymond James Stadium.

