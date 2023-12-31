BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints dominate Buccaneers, 23-13, keep playoff hopes alive

Taysom Hill (7) celebrates his first-half touchdown reception Sunday (Dec. 31) in the Saints'...
Taysom Hill (7) celebrates his first-half touchdown reception Sunday (Dec. 31) in the Saints' game against the Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WVUE) - So you’re telling me there’s a chance?

Yes, the Saints’ playoff hopes are still alive. They defeated Tampa Bay, 23-13, keeping their postseason dreams intact going into Week 18.

The Saints will need to beat Atlanta at home next Sunday, and have the Panthers triumph over the visiting Buccaneers to win the NFC South. There’s also a slim chance in their wild-card race, but that’s more complicated.

New Orleans forced four turnovers in this NFC South battle. Jonathan Abram and Alontae Taylor intercepted Baker Mayfield. The Saints also forced two fumbles.

Derek Carr completed 24 of 32 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints came out on fire in their opening possession, scoring a touchdown on their first drive as Carr connected with Juwan Johnson for a 4-yard touchdown.

Carr wasn’t done in the first half. He found Taysom Hill for a 22-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers entered the contest with a four-game winning streak and could have clinched the division with a victory. They had beaten New Orleans in their previous meeting this season, 26-9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie

Latest News

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who missed part of the practice week with an illness, is...
Kamara playing but six Saints inactive for Tampa game
Ryan Ramczyk (71) is in Year 7 with the Saints. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
Injury ends season early for Ryan Ramczyk
Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a victory over the Saints. (AP Photo/Morry...
Surging Buccaneers can clinch NFC South, playoff berth with home win over division-rival Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss his sixth game in a row on Sunday....
Lattimore and Thomas will miss Bucs game with injuries