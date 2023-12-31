BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

WATCH: Is NIL helping or hurting LSU football?

Name, Image and Likeness: How much is it helping, and how much is it hurting college football and the Tigers?
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - As LSU continues preparations for their New Year’s Day bowl here in Tampa, and as the college football playoffs that same day quickly approach, the topic of Name, Image and Likeness continues to be a huge discussion.

How much is it helping, and how much is it hurting the sport and the Tigers?

Powerhouse attorney Gordon McKernan has perhaps been LSU’s biggest ally in the battle to keep up in the NIL race, but that hardly means Mckernan is happy with college football’s current direction.

The situation probably leaves many LSU fans feeling torn. On one hand, they may view NIL as a bit gross, but on the other hand, they want the Tigers to win and compete, not raise the white flag.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot

Latest News

The 'Explore Louisiana' float entered in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., won the...
Louisiana’s float wins Showmanship Award at Rose Parade for second consecutive year
Road closure sign displaying messages from White supremacist group Patriot Front on Friday...
After hate group’s message appeared on roadside sign, city says it won’t tolerate ‘bigotry and hatred’
More than two months after he was offered the job, Grambling State University President Rick...
Gallot finalizes contract to become UL System president after Landry questioned hire
Sugar Bowl fans delighted to spend New Year's holiday in New Orleans
Dong Phuong won’t offer walk-up king cake sales this Carnival due to pandemic
Dong Phuong king cakes available for online preorders