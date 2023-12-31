Watching for morning fog before a New Year’s Day rain chance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re starting the New Year watching for the potential for morning fog and incoming rain chances.

While we don’t have the most conducive set up for fog, some patchy fog combined with fireworks smoke could create super fog - this is extra dense fog. Especially near the marine areas. Extra caution should be taken in overnight driving through the early morning hours.

As any fog we see lifts, rain will be entering the picture ahead of a cold front. Very light rain will bring a few tenths of an inch at most. It will be out by the evening. Highs will warm briefly to the lower 60s. The cold front will usher in chilly air which will keep out highs tamped back down to the mid 50s for Tuesday.

An active pattern is setting up for the first few weeks of the year. Several storms out in the Pacific will enter the United States and impact us different each time. Wednesday will bring one of those systems that will fire off a Gulf low and bring soaking rain chances to all of the area. As of now, this looks to move through the first half of the day but with how fast this system is moving, the timing will need to be adjusted as we get closer.

The next system arrives the following weekend. It too looks to be an early Saturday morning rain but again, with how fast it’s moving and being that we’re nearly a week out, I see the timing shifting a bit as we get closer. The bottom line... we’ll be getting beneficial rain over the next several weeks that will put a sizable dent in our drought monitor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.