After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Saints close out 2023 with win

The Saints New Year’s Eve effort in Tampa was the type of game they’ve have been yearning for all year. Maybe that’s why there’s a hint of frustration from the fanbase about it. It’s just a shame that it hasn’t happened more this season.

With their backs against the wall, knowing it was win or no playoffs, the Saints responded with one of their most complete efforts of the season. They never trailed at any point, didn’t turn the ball over, created four takeaways, out-rushed their opponent, won field position and were better on third down.

They truly deserved every bit of their eighth win and closed out 2023 with a victory they had to have and will live to see another week in the playoff picture because of it.

Take Two: Opening drive sets tone

Fast starts have been preached all season. The Saints always WANT to start fast. Yet all season, they’ve fallen short of that goal.

That finally changed Sunday.

From the game’s first drive, the Saints set the tone. They took the opening kickoff and marched downfield on 14 plays, seven runs and seven passes, converted two third downs and did something they hadn’t done all season: scored a touchdown on their opening drive on a Derek Carr connection to Juwan Johnson (more on him later) for the score.

It was the start of a stellar first half for that side of the ball. Carr was 17/21 for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters. The Saints went into the locker room up, 17-0. For all intents and purposes, this was where the game was won.

Take Three: Defense up to the challenge

Much to my surprise, when I checked the final box score it had the Saints with two sacks.

It truly felt like they got to Baker Mayfield many more times than that. The perception was the result of the constant pressure the Saints were applying all game long. One week after losing the battle upfront on both sides of the ball, the Saints defensive line rebounded in a big way against one of the hottest offenses in the league.

While the defensive line battled, the secondary stayed sticky all game. Alontae Taylor had the first of four official takeaways ( five if you count Paulson Adebo’s pick on the two-point conversion). It was great to see Taylor respond after getting benched last week in LA. Safety Jonathan Abram was responsible for the next two. On Rashaad White’s longest run of the game, Abram ran him down on the sideline and punched the ball out. DeMario Davis was there to scoop up the fumble. Later in the fourth, Abram picked off Mayfield near midfield. Later in the fourth , the Saints were a little fortunate when Trey Palmer caught a deep pass but fumbled the ball away as he went to the ground. Isaac Yiadom was there for the recovery.

All in all, the defense consistently got the best of Mayfield, and it was a major reason for the Saints dominant day.

Take Four: Have a day, Juwan Johnson

From the game’s very first play, it was clear that Juwan Johnson was going to be heavily involved in the Saints offense Sunday.

That four-yard catch to open the game was the first of eight catches for 90 yards and touchdown for Johnson.

Four of his receptions moved the chains on third down. One of them was the first touchdown of the game where he injured his shoulder; the other was an incredible 32-yard seam route reception in the shadow of their end zone where Johnson caught the back end of the ball, secured it and then somersaulted forward to complete the catch. That drive ended in a punt but it also flipped the field and played a pivotal role in the Saints advantage in field position all game.

His day flashed us all back to the August heat of training camp where all the buzz was his incoming big season ahead. It hasn’t quite gone according to plan so much so that Dennis Allen said he challenged him to be better earlier in December. He responded with his best stretch of the season and the best game of his career.

Take Five: Other Observations

In my opinion, Sunday’s win basically ensures Dennis Allen will return as head coach next season. Management was reluctant to move on to begin with barring any kind of catastrophe the last two weeks. Now that he surpassed last year’s win total, I’d be shocked if he were let go.

Tyrann Mathieu told us after the game that the secondary held a Saturday night meeting where he spoke and challenged the guys. He said after that meeting players told him ‘we needed that.’ Clearly, his message carried over onto the field Sunday.

One week after disaster in LA, the Saints offensive line was incredible Sunday. They kept Carr clean all game despite some exotic pressures and looks from Todd Bowles.

Alvin Kamara’s ankle injury is something to monitor. It happened on the sideline right before the end of the first half.

Saints fans aren’t the only ones booing in the NFC South. On Sunday, the boo birds came out from Bucs fans after their team’s dismal playoff most of the game.

The Saints win the NFC South with a win Sunday over Atlanta and a Tampa Bay loss, but there is still an outside chance the Saints can make the playoffs as a wild card if the Panthers don’t beat the Bucs.

