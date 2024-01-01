Arch Manning returns to New Orleans with the Texas Longhorns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last season, Arch Manning was still in high school finishing up a decorated career with Newman. A year later, he’s back in New Orleans with the Longhorns. With the Greenies he started all four years, but at Texas he’ll have to wait his turn.

“I think if you want to be in this position, you like the challenge and what comes with it. That’s why I came to Texas, be a part of something great. That’s why I made this move. It can be challenging because your leading a big brand, a big football team across a huge state. I guess that’s the challenge,” said Arch Manning.

Manning saw his first action with the burnt orange in November against Texas Tech. Even though the game was already a blowout when he entered the contest, fans made the moment memorable.

“I guess your first time, you’re always going to be a little bit nervous. I had a lot of adrenaline. It was nice being up by 50 in my first game. There wasn’t too much on the line. It was cool. I never heard a crew get hyped up for a second or third string. I guess it was pretty cool,” said Manning.

Off the field, things were a little bumpy on campus for the freshman. Arch lost his school ID right when the new semester started.

“I left it in an English class or something. Like my second day of class. I went back to the dorm, and I got a Facetime call from Sark. Like two hours later with the ID in his hand. So I guess that can get into the building. The girl picked it up, and went right into the office and gave it to them. It’s fortunate. I’m thankful for whoever it was,” said Manning.

Manning is the backup for now, but one day he could be the starter. Arch reminded the Texas faithful when he does hit the field, Superman will not be wearing No. 16.

“I think people that know me, know I’m a regular guy. I’m not some superhero. I’m a 19-year old guy, trying to work hard and play football. That’s all it is, I think,” said Manning.

