Dong Phuong king cakes available for online preorders

Dong Phuong won’t offer walk-up king cake sales this Carnival due to pandemic
The beloved king cakes from Dong Phuong Bakery in New Orleans East opened for online preorders on New Year's Day.(tcw-wafb)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The streets of New Orleans have barely been cleared from one celebration before another is about to start. An early Carnival season is nearly upon us, and one of the first signs is the reappearance of the coveted Dong Phuong king cakes.

The New Orleans East bakery began taking online preorders at 12:01 a.m. New Year’s Day Monday for its cinnamon-infused pastries, and business was immediately brisk. The preorders often sell out before King’s Day, which is this Saturday, Jan. 6.

Online orders are limited to five king cakes per order and 25 king cakes across multiple orders during the season. The king cakes are priced at either $25 or $30, depending on the choice of filling.

Should you get shut out of the preorders, and/or come up empty at the Dong Phuong location at 14207 Chef Menteur Hwy., the bakery also has released its list of its official king cake resellers for the 2024 Carnival season.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

