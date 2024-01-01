BBB Accredited Business
How the Saints can make the playoffs

New Orleans Saints are 8-8 on the season. Photo by Derick E. Hingle
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints postseason dreams were kept alive after they beat Tampa Bay, 23-13.

The Black and Gold have two paths to a playoff berth, winning the NFC South or grabbing the final wild card spot.

To capture the NFC South: Saints will need to beat the Falcons, and the Panthers are victorious over the Buccaneers.

For the wild card spot: Saints win, Cardinals beat the Seahawks, and the winner of the Packers/Vikings game tonight loses in Week 18.

The Saints have missed the playoffs two straight seasons.

