How the Saints can make the playoffs
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints postseason dreams were kept alive after they beat Tampa Bay, 23-13.
The Black and Gold have two paths to a playoff berth, winning the NFC South or grabbing the final wild card spot.
To capture the NFC South: Saints will need to beat the Falcons, and the Panthers are victorious over the Buccaneers.
For the wild card spot: Saints win, Cardinals beat the Seahawks, and the winner of the Packers/Vikings game tonight loses in Week 18.
The Saints have missed the playoffs two straight seasons.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.