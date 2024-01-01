Louisiana’s float wins Showmanship Award at Rose Parade for second consecutive year

PASADENA, Calif. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Office of Tourism’s “Explore Louisiana” float won the Showmanship Award for the second consecutive year Monday (Jan. 1) at the 135th Rose Parade.

This is the third year in a row that Louisiana has participated in the famed Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena.

The Louisiana 2024 Rose Parade float featured a larger-than-life Mardi Gras jester, fleur-de-lis, second-line inspired umbrellas, and lots of purple, green, and gold.

The state’s rolling performance included all the sights and sounds of a Louisiana Mardi Gras, with performances by Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, and legendary guitarist James Burton.

“Louisiana is a perfect fit for the theme of music. Music is a part of our culture, from Mardi Gras to our festivals, to our daily lives. We will kick off our new marketing campaign, Year of Music, in 2024 with this parade and we know we’re going to put on a show the audience will never forget,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Our riders this year represent the celebratory spirit of Louisiana and our performers are bringing authentic Louisiana flare.”

This year’s riders represented a mix of musicians, cultural icons, and local dignitaries.

The lineup included Sidney “Big Sid” Williams, the owner of El Sid O’s Zydeco & Blues Club, representing Lafayette Travel as a premier sponsor. Zydeco musician Katrice Lacour rode for the Natchitoches Convention & Visitors Bureau, while Curtis Doucette, Jr., the lead developer of renovations at Dew Drop Inn, represented New Orleans & Company. Actress and producer Kasia Trepagnier joined for Tangipahoa Convention & Visitors Bureau, and 2023 Southwest Louisiana Miss Queen Mardi Gras, Kennidy Elizabeth Ann Peavy, represented Visit Lake Charles. Legendary guitarist James Burton and Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw were also among the riders, representing Visit Shreveport-Bossier and Visit The Northshore, respectively.

In addition, the float featured Jordyn Finlyn Kelley, the 64th Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Queen; Laura Jane Kirkpatrick, Miss Louisiana’s Teen 2023; Zharia Lemar, Miss Festival of the Bonfires XXXIII selected by First Lady-elect Sharon Landry; and Destiny Wilrye, the 2023 Miss Ragley Heritage and Timber Festival also selected by First Lady-elect Sharon Landry. Together, they represented various aspects of Louisiana’s rich cultural tapestry.

“I’m thrilled to be joined by this year’s sponsors as we demonstrate how you can Feed Your Soul in every corner of the state with our rich culture and amazing music,” added Lt. Governor Nungesser. “This year’s riders represent a variety of genres of music Louisiana either created or influenced throughout history.”

In 2022, its float received the Wrigley Legacy Award for outstanding display of floral presentation, float design, and entertainment.

The Tournament of Roses Parade, presented by Honda, rolled on Monday (Jan. 1) and was broadcast worldwide at 8 a.m. Pacific through partners including ABC and NBC.

