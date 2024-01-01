LSU erases two 14-point deficits to top Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl, 35-31

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Garrett Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns, helping 13th-ranked LSU launch its post-Jayden Daniels era with a come-from-behind, 35-31 victory over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday.

Stepping in to make his first college start after Daniels — the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner — opted out to begin preparing for the NFL draft, Nussmeier completed 31 of 45 passes. He tossed TD passes of 14 yards to Chris Hilton Jr. and 38 and 4 yards to Brian Thomas Jr., whose second touchdown put LSU ahead with 3:08 remaining.

Nussmeier rallied the Tigers (10-3) from a 14-point second-half deficit -- their second of the game -- to overshadow a stellar performance by Wisconsin’s Tanner Mordecai. The Badgers’ quarterback threw for a season-high 378 yards and three TDs as Wisconsin (7-6) played without star running back Braelon Allen.

Nussmeier, who turns 22 in February, had appeared in 17 games over three years at LSU, including five this season while Daniels was compiling dazzling statistics — 3,812 yards and 40 TDs passing, 1,134 yards and 10 TDs rushing — on the way to winning the Heisman.

The Tigers started slowly — trailing 14-0 after one quarter, 21-14 at halftime and 31-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

Nussmeier set up the winning touchdown with completions of 37 yards to Kyren Lacy and 43 yards to Hilton. Thomas finished with eight catches for 98 yards, while Lacy had six receptions for 97 yards for the Tigers.

Mordecai, a sixth-year senior playing his final college game, finished 27 of 40 passes without an interception for the Badgers, who rolled up more than 500 yards of total offense despite playing without Allen, who opted out of the bowl game because he’s declaring for the NFL.

The Tigers are confident Nussmeier has everything it takes, including a strong returning supporting cast, to be successful in 2024. LSU led the nation in total offense (547.8 yards per game) and scoring (46.4). One of coach Brian Kelly’s priorities will be improving a defense that allowed 409.2 yards and 27.75 yards per game.

The Tigers begin their 2024 schedule against Southern California in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sept. 1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

