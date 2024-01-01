Man fatally shot in Westwego on New Year’s Eve

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A man shot to death Sunday night (Dec. 31) in unincorporated Westwego became Jefferson Parish’s final homicide victim of 2023, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Beechgrove Boulevard and said they found an unresponsive man on the floor inside a residence.

The victim, whose age and identity were not immediately disclosed, had been shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency said it had no information to release regarding a suspect or motive for the killing.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the JPSO’s homicide section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

