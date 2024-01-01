A new year, a new active weather pattern

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Year is bringing a few rounds of heavy rainfall over the next week. So, grab the rain gear and keep it close by.

Tonight will be chilly as clouds clear and lows fall back to the 30s and 40s. The North Shore could see temperatures around freezing again. A cool day is in store for Tuesday as highs return to the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Low pressure will deepen in the Gulf by Tuesday night which will bring soaking rain chances on Wednesday. We’re looking at 1-2″ of new rainfall with heavy rain at times. Luckily, this system is moving fast but does still carry a low-end flooding threat for flood-prone areas. Gusts of 20-30 mph are possible with the highest winds along the coast.

The next system we’re watching will arrive late Friday and linger into the first part of Saturday. We could also see heavy rain from this system. We’re still too far out for specifics but it too is moving rather quickly and carries a flood threat. Expect an active weather pattern over the next few weeks as several troughs will continue to bring more rain and storms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.