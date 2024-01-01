BBB Accredited Business
Scattered showers kick off 2024 with cooler weather on the way

Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we start 2024 we will see some lingering firework smoke that could contribute to fog formation in the morning hours, especially in marine areas. Be cautious driving through areas with fog.

Passing showers begin to move into southeastern Louisiana this morning lingering through midday. We dry out by the evening in time for the Sugar Bowl.

Highs remain in the 60s before a cold front moves through tonight, dropping temperatures for the North Shore and inland areas around or just below freezing once again.

Patchy frost is possible in the morning and high temperatures stay in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be our next rain chance, but this system looks to be more robust with a chance for heavy rainfall in the morning hours. Flooding will be a concern as these storms move through.

