NEW ORLEANS (NOLA NOW) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2024 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area. Check back for updates as we get them. Contact us if there are changes in the schedule.

January Parades

Date Krewe Location Time Jan 14 NOLA East Nefertiti 1PM Jan 20 Marigny/French Quarter Chewbacchus 7PM Jan 26 Slidell Titans 6:30PM Jan 26 Marigny/French Quarter Boheme 7PM Jan 27 Slidell Poseidon 6PM Jan 27 Marigny/French Quarter Krewe de Vieux 6:30PM Jan 27 Marigny/French Quarter Krewedelusion (may move to Sunday 28th) Jan 28 Slidell Antheia 1PM Jan 28 Marigny 'Tit Rex 4:30PM

Fri., Feb. 2

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 2 Uptown Oshun 6PM Feb 2 Uptown Cleopatra 6PM Feb 2 Uptown Alla 7PM Feb 2 Mandeville Eve 7PM Feb 2 Metairie Excalibur 7PM

Sat., Feb. 3

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 3 St. Benard Nemesis 1PM Feb 3 Uptown Pontchatrain 11:30AM Feb 3 Uptown Legion of Mars 12:30PM Feb 3 Uptown Choctaw 2PM Feb 3 Uptown Freret 3:30PM Feb 3 Uptown Sparta 5:30PM Feb 3 Uptown Pygmalion 6:30PM Feb 3 Metairie MadHatters 5PM Feb 3 Covington Olympia 6PM

Sun., Feb. 4

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 4 Uptown Femme Fatale 11AM Feb 4 Uptown Carrollton 12:30PM Feb 4 Uptown King Arthur 1:30PM Feb 4 Metairie Atlas 4PM Feb 4 Metairie Caerus 5PM Feb 4 Slidell Dionysus 1PM

Mon., Feb. 5

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 5 West Bank Music 6PM

Tues., Feb. 6

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 6 West Bank Culinary Queens 6PM

Wed., Feb. 7

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 7 Uptown Druids 6:15PM Feb 7 Uptown Nyx 7PM Feb 7 West Bank Nandi 6PM

Thurs., Feb. 8

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 8 Uptown Babylon 5:30PM Feb 8 Uptown Chaos 6:15PM Feb 8 Uptown Muses 6:30PM Feb 8 Metairie Symphony 6:30PM

Fri., Feb. 9

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 9 Uptown Hermes 5:30PM Feb 9 Uptown d'Etat 6:30PM Feb 9 Uptown Morpheus 7:30PM Feb 9 Slidell Selene 6PM

Sat., Feb. 10

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 10 West Bank NOMTOC 10:45AM Feb 10 Uptown Iris 11AM Feb 10 Uptown Tucks 12:30PM Feb 10 Mid-city Endymion 4:15PM Feb 10 Kenner Isis 6:30PM

Sun., Feb. 11

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 11 Uptown Okeanos 11AM Feb 11 Uptown Mid-City Noon Feb 11 Uptown Thoth Noon Feb 11 Uptown Bacchus 5:15PM Feb 11 Metairie Athena 5:30PM

Lundi Gras, Feb. 12

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 12 Uptown Proteus 5:15PM Feb 12 Uptown Orpheus 6PM Feb 12 Metairie Centurions 6:30PM

Mardi Gras, Feb. 13

Date Krewe Location Time Feb 13 Uptown Zulu 8AM Feb 13 Uptown Rex 10:30AM Feb 13 Uptown Elks Orleans (Follows) Feb 13 Uptown Crescent City (Follows) Feb 13 Metairie Argus 11AM Feb 13 Metairie Elks Jeff (Follows) Feb 13 Covington Bogue Falaya 10AM

*All dates and information are subject to change.

Contact us if there are changes in the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

