2024 New Year’s resolutions, NOPD Supt. Anne Kirkpatrick weighs in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year again. It’s the re-set where many people come up with resolutions and hope they’ll rise to the occasion.

Fox 8 talked to several people about what they have in store for 2024.

Eating healthy, working out, and losing weight are common New Year resolutions.

New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was caught in the act. She said every day before she goes to work, she runs about 5 miles, and January 1, 2024, is no different.

“I am the example of a New Year’s Resolution. So, 34 years ago, on New Year’s Day, 1990, I made a resolution to get in shape, and I’ve maintained that. I’ve been disciplined all these years,” Supt. Anne Kirkpatrick said.

Chief Kirkpatrick said her New Year’s resolution this year is to keep New Orleans as safe as possible and love the police department.

Her gym, Franco’s on Magazine, said a lot of people are returning to their routines post holidays by hitting the gym and hoping to get back in shape.

Joey White is the director of sales and operations at Franco’s. He has a busy year ahead with classes and training sessions.

White said consistency is everything and recommends creating a routine and sticking with it.

For those just starting out, White said take working out one step at a time and do it for yourself.

He recommends 30 minutes of steady cardio in the morning; hop on the treadmill and walk as fast as you comfortably can, where your breath is elevated but you’re not sweating too hard.

“Start small. Create little, small goals and gradually build those over time. Rather than I want to look a certain way, or I want to lose this much weight, it’s more so just start doing something for yourself,” Joe White, Director of Sales and Operations at Franco’s.

While the world is full of unique people, leading different lives what many people told Fox 8 that they’re hoping for more than anything in 2024 is happiness.

