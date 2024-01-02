BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Rounds of rain next 7 days; Rain arrives to night through midday Wednesday

Bruce: Several rounds of rain over the next 7 days
Bruce: Several rounds of rain over the next 7 days
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a sunny Tuesday, clouds roll in with rain arriving overnight through Wednesday midday.

Periods of rain start around midnight and last through the late morning. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour are possible as the system moves through. We could see a few downpours but the heaviest storms stay offshore with mostly periods of light to moderate rain inland.

By the afternoon we will clear up, but temperatures remain in the low 50s. Thursday the sun returns after a chilly morning, but highs remain in the 50s.

The next weather system will move in on Friday night with a threat of flooding.

Things clear out for the weekend before another potent weather system at the beginning of next week. This system will likely bring a severe weather threat. Stay weather-aware this week.

