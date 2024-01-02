Bruce: Rounds of rain next 7 days; Rain arrives to night through midday Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a sunny Tuesday, clouds roll in with rain arriving overnight through Wednesday midday.

Bruce: Clouds move in tonight as rain returns after midnight through mid morning Wednesday. It will be a wet commute so allow extra time. Rain moves out by noon as we stay dry and cool through Friday afternoon. Next storm arrives overnight Friday. pic.twitter.com/YbvfSKOZL6 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 2, 2024

Periods of rain start around midnight and last through the late morning. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour are possible as the system moves through. We could see a few downpours but the heaviest storms stay offshore with mostly periods of light to moderate rain inland.

By the afternoon we will clear up, but temperatures remain in the low 50s. Thursday the sun returns after a chilly morning, but highs remain in the 50s.

The next weather system will move in on Friday night with a threat of flooding.

Things clear out for the weekend before another potent weather system at the beginning of next week. This system will likely bring a severe weather threat. Stay weather-aware this week.

