Calls threatening arrest for skipping jury duty are a scam, Washington sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Washington Parish are warning of a new caller scam.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says people are receiving calls from someone claiming to be Chief Deputy Brent Jones.

The caller alleges that you’ve missed jury duty and there’s a warrant out for your arrest.

WPSO says it would never handle something like this over the phone.

If you get a call you can’t verify, officials say do not provide personal information and report it to the authorities.

