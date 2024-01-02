Football, Fútbol, Food: Time is now for the Saints to draft a QB in Rd. 1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of Football, Fútbol, Food: For the first time since 1971 the Saints should draft a quarterback in round 1, Manchester United continues to frustrate, and a visit to Sun Chong in the French Quarter.

FOOTBALL

The 2024 NFL Draft takes place April 25-27 in Detroit. Quarterback will be front and center for a lot of teams in Round 1, and I think the Saints should be in that market.

In 2024, there will be Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix, and Bo Nix, all first round possibilities.

In 2025, it’s Shedeur Sanders, Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, and Jaxson Dart. I know, 2025 not looking good right now.

Saints have Derek Carr and Jake Haener in the fold for 2024. Get another quarterback in this talent-rich draft to fight it out with Haener in camp and in the regular season.

In 2025, if Carr doesn’t work out, you got Haener and a possible Penix battling for QB1. If you don’t do it this year, well, 2026 is a long time away.

FÚTBOL

Last weekend, Manchester United suffered another embarrassing defeat at the hands of bottom-dwelling Nottingham Forest. It was the first win for Forest over Man United since 1994.

To make matters worse, the Red Devils finished the year with 21 losses in all competitions. That’s the most since 1972.

ManU is eighth in the English Premier League, and that’s not good enough for a club that only knows winning trophies.

Though, help could be on the way. INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a 25% stake in the club. The Glazer family still owns the majority of the team, but Ratcliffe will take over responsibility of football operations at United.

Ratcliffe promises upgrades to the training grounds, roster, even quality of the food at the stadium. Those changes, well they need to happen ASAP, because United isn’t a contender for any trophies right now.

FOOD

Sun Chong opened this summer as a mixture of Korean/Asian-inspired food. I think it hit the mark with it’s menu.

The French Quarter restaurant delivered with crawfish fried rice, spicy pork baco, and the crab rangoon dip. I didn’t try the ribs on my recent trip, but they looked fantastic.

The place possesses a cool vibe, with music pumping throughout the spot. I would give it a try, because I was impressed.

