Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County Tuesday morning.
It was there that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer.
After being hit by the Chevrolet, the deer then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the vehicle’s windshield.
A passenger in the Maxima, Amanda Taylor, 23, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.