BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man arrested following domestic shooting New Year’s morning

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A shooting inside a Slidell home New Year’s morning leaves one injured and one arrested.

Police responded to a home and found a man with a gun outside and a woman injured inside.

The woman had a minor graze wound on her leg and several injuries to her face.

The couple reportedly got into a fight before the man shot at the woman.

The man was arrested.

He faces several charges including domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating

Latest News

A man was fatally shot Sunday (Dec. 31) around 9 p.m. inside a home in unincorporated Westwego...
Man fatally shot in Westwego on New Year’s Eve was unintended target
CRIME: Westwego car theft turns deadly, Slidell New Year's shooting, Washington Parish scam calls
2024 New Year’s resolutions, NOPD Supt. Anne Kirkpatrick weighs in
2024 New Year’s resolutions, NOPD Supt. Anne Kirkpatrick weighs in
2024 Oahu illegal fireworks
Residents called NOPD 185 times about fireworks in 2023