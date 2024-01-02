Man arrested following domestic shooting New Year’s morning
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A shooting inside a Slidell home New Year’s morning leaves one injured and one arrested.
Police responded to a home and found a man with a gun outside and a woman injured inside.
The woman had a minor graze wound on her leg and several injuries to her face.
The couple reportedly got into a fight before the man shot at the woman.
The man was arrested.
He faces several charges including domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, and illegal carrying of a weapon.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.