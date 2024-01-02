Man arrested following domestic shooting New Year’s morning

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A shooting inside a Slidell home New Year’s morning leaves one injured and one arrested.

Police responded to a home and found a man with a gun outside and a woman injured inside.

The woman had a minor graze wound on her leg and several injuries to her face.

The couple reportedly got into a fight before the man shot at the woman.

The man was arrested.

He faces several charges including domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.