Man fatally shot in Westwego on New Year’s Eve was unintended target

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - Authorities have released new details about a man shot to death Sunday night (Dec. 31) in unincorporated Westwego, who became Jefferson Parish’s final homicide victim of 2023.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said that a dispute outside of the home led to the victim becoming the unintended target of the fatal shooting.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Beechgrove Boulevard and said they found an unresponsive man on the floor inside a residence.

The victim, whose age and identity were not immediately disclosed, had been shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Hours before the shooting, deputies say that a car was reported stolen in the 9000 block of Cindy Drive. The car’s owner tracked down the location of the car, which was in the 900 block of Beechgrove Boulevard, and attempted to retrieve the vehicle, deputies say.

The car owner was confronted by several men, one of whom fired shots in the direction of the car owner, according to the sheriff’s office.

The owner of the vehicle was not harmed in the incident.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the JPSO’s homicide section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

