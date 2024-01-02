BBB Accredited Business
Multiple rain chances over the next week

The first rain threat arrives Wednesday morning
7 Day Rain Chances
7 Day Rain Chances(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An active pattern is going to be the storyline for the start of 2024 as Mother Nature is sending us a parade of storms over the next week.

Today is not one of those active weather days thankfully. Lots of sunshine is expected for your Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday brings our first widespread rain chance of 2024. I’m expecting a wet start to the day across most of the area with an 80% rain threat moving into the forecast. This should be predominately a morning rain followed by clouds and drier conditions come afternoon. Due to this low passing to our south in the Gulf, we’ll stay on the colder side of the system keeping highs in the low 50s.

Another storm is on the way late Friday followed by a potent storm early next week. Hopefully we can time things out for the weekend so that we’ll be dry and relatively nice in between.

