New Orleans buzzing over new Pelicans, Gray TV broadcast deal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The recent announcement of a groundbreaking 10-game broadcast deal between the New Orleans Pelicans, Fox 8, and Gray TV is sending waves of excitement through the city and fans alike.

The agreement guarantees Pels fans access to star players Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jose Alvardo with broadcasts airing locally on Fox 8.

Under the terms of the deal, the 10 games will be televised live in the New Orleans market by WVUE-Fox 8 and Bounce as free, over-the-air broadcasts. The games can also be seen through Fox 8′s carriage on all major cable and satellite pay TV systems, including Cox, Spectrum, Comcast, DirecTV and Dish Network.

In addition, the games will be simulcast on Louisiana’s Gray TV stations in Baton Rouge (WAFB), Shreveport (KSLA), Lake Charles (KPLC), Monroe (KNOE) and Alexandria (KALB). Mississippi’s Gray TV stations in Biloxi (WLOX), Jackson (WLBT), Hattiesburg (WDAM) and Meridian (WTOK) also will carry the games, as will WALA, the Gray station in Mobile, Ala.

Under the current agreement with Bally Sports, the Pelicans reach approximately 700,000 viewers, but the deal with Gray will allow the team to reach around 7 million viewers.

“It’s more difficult to watch the team and I’m a season ticket holder,” said marketing expert Marc Erhardt. “You’re talking about a tenfold increase in the number of people who watch the Pelicans. From that standpoint, that’s exponential opportunity. We rely on local stations, and for Fox 8 to partner with the Pelicans, it creates benefits for the stations themselves.”

The anticipation among fans is palpable, fueled by recent victories, including a dominant revenge game performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I woke up the whole house,” said Pelicans fan Dennis Bernard. “The kids were taking a nap. I woke up the whole house.”

Erhardt predicts that the Gray TV broadcast deal will not only boost the team’s visibility but also expand its fan base.

“This is a chance for people who don’t know the team to become fans and reap the benefits, come in town for games, watch on television and talk about it in our communities,” Erhardt said.

The 10-game slate of games tips off on Jan. 12 against reigning NBA Champions Denver Nuggets.

The 10 upcoming New Orleans Pelicans games that will be broadcast on Fox 8 and several Gray Television sister stations across three states. (WVUE)

Date Opponent Time Fri. Jan. 12 at Denver 8 p.m. Fri. Jan. 19 vs. Phoenix 7 p.m. Fri. Feb 9 at Los Angeles Lakers 9:30 p.m. Tues. Feb. 27 at New York 6:30 p.m. Fri. March 1 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. Fri., March 8 at Philadelphia 6 p.m. Fri. March 22 at Miami 7 p.m. Tues. March 26 vs. Oklahoma City 7 p.m. Sun. April 7 at Phoenix 5 p.m. Fri. April 12 at Golden State 9 p.m.

