BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Residents called NOPD 185 times about fireworks in 2023

By Chris Joseph
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Year’s festivities are over, but New Orleans has just begun a year filled with fireworks.

New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) data shows there were 185 calls for service related to fireworks in 2023.

That’s a decrease from 2022 - when there were at least 252 calls for service related to fireworks.

In both years, roughly a third of the calls initially came as concerns over someone shooting their gun.

The New Orleans Police Department did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

FOX 8 spoke with fireworks enthusiast Jamare Shuler who said he recognized late night fireworks are a problem but admitted he was firing them off late.

“Sun wasn’t up yet. Once the sun is up, that’s it. Fireworks are cut off,” he said.

It’s illegal to set off fireworks in Orleans Parish without a permit, and fireworks are limited to certain days in Gretna.

The zip code with the most called in reports was 70119, encompassing the Mid-City neighborhood.

Calls came in each month in both 2022 and 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot

Latest News

Residents called NOPD 185 times about fireworks in 2023
Residents called NOPD 185 times about fireworks in 2023
Terrytown family escapes fire unharmed; fireworks blamed
Terrytown family escapes fire unharmed; fireworks blamed
The 'Explore Louisiana' float entered in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., won the...
Louisiana’s float wins Showmanship Award at Rose Parade for second consecutive year
Road closure sign displaying messages from White supremacist group Patriot Front on Friday...
After hate group’s message appeared on roadside sign, city says it won’t tolerate ‘bigotry and hatred’