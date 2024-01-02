Residents called NOPD 185 times about fireworks in 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Year’s festivities are over, but New Orleans has just begun a year filled with fireworks.

New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) data shows there were 185 calls for service related to fireworks in 2023.

That’s a decrease from 2022 - when there were at least 252 calls for service related to fireworks.

In both years, roughly a third of the calls initially came as concerns over someone shooting their gun.

The New Orleans Police Department did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

FOX 8 spoke with fireworks enthusiast Jamare Shuler who said he recognized late night fireworks are a problem but admitted he was firing them off late.

“Sun wasn’t up yet. Once the sun is up, that’s it. Fireworks are cut off,” he said.

It’s illegal to set off fireworks in Orleans Parish without a permit, and fireworks are limited to certain days in Gretna.

The zip code with the most called in reports was 70119, encompassing the Mid-City neighborhood.

Calls came in each month in both 2022 and 2023.

