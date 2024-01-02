BBB Accredited Business
Sugar Bowl weekend brings fans and their tourism dollars to local businesses

By Chris Joseph
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - University of Washington fans left with a Sugar Bowl championship, but New Orleans businesses may have been the winner this past weekend.

This year’s numbers haven’t been published yet, but the Sugar Bowl estimates it had a $334 million impact on the regional economy in 2023.

The bowl game estimates it brought $21 million in city and state tax revenue as well.

Hughes Drumm co-owns C’est Bon gift shop on Jackson Square, and described the weekend as “a shot in the arm” for his business.

“Weekend was excellent. Strongest weekend we’ve had since Memorial Day here. Lot of activity, lot of people, lot of people in good moods. Texas people probably not in as good of a mood now (laughs),” he said.

Washington players celebrate victory after the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football...
Washington players celebrate victory after the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game between Washington and Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in New Orleans. Washington won 37-31. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)

Texas fans and father/son duo Michael and George Brown appeared in good spirits when they spoke with FOX 8.

They said they visited museums, tourist shops and restaurants. 9-year-old George gave New Orleans chefs his approval.

“That’s tough, I like all of it,” he said.

Fans were traveling home from the game on Tuesday (Jan. 2) and the Hotel Monteleone curb was buzzing with tourists getting into their cars.

“Weekend was wonderful, fully committed. Sold out,” Director of Front Office Operations Armelle Henry said.

It’s unclear how many people the bowl game brought to the city, but it reported the 68,400-person capacity Sugar Bowl was sold out in September.

