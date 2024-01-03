BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Top-ranked, 5-star St. Martin’s running back Harlem Berry commits to LSU

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers landed the No. 1 running back in the country for the class of 2025 with the commitment of Harlem Berry. The St. Martin’s 5-star announced his commitment to LSU on ESPN.

According to On3 recruiting service, not only is he the No. 1 running back, but overall he’s No. 7 for any position in the country.

In 2023, Berry rushed 158 times for 2,080 yards and 37 touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 401 yards and seven touchdowns. In total, Berry accounted for 2,562 yards and 47 touchdowns.

SPORTS HEADLINES

LSU shakes up defensive coaching staff, fires coordinator and 3 other coaches

Fans buzzing over new Pelicans-Gray TV broadcast deal

Berry is also the back-to-back Class 1A state champ in the 100 and 200-meter dash.

Berry picked LSU over Florida and Texas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
Multi-parish police chase ends with New Orleans teen dead, another injured

Latest News

LSU fires defensive coordinator Matt House, three other defensive coaches
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House
LSU shakes up defensive coaching staff, fires coordinator and 3 other coaches
LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (92) defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) and linebacker Harold...
LSU DT Mekhi Wingo declares for NFL draft
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) scrambles away from Wisconsin linebacker Jeff...
LSU erases two 14-point deficits to top Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl, 35-31