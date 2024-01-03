Bruce: Dry for now as next storm/rain threat moves in Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We get a break from the rain as the sun peeks out Wednesday afternoon. Highs stay in the 50s with a cool breeze from the north. Low-level clouds linger until the evening.

With clearer skies overnight, Thursday morning will be chilly with frost possible for the North Shore and inland areas. Temperatures stay cool in the 50s.

Friday we are giving you the First Alert as our next storm system arrives with a threat of severe weather and flooding. Isolated storms ahead of the main line on Friday afternoon will pose a threat of gusty winds and an isolated tornado. As the main line moves through, damaging winds and heavy flooding rainfall are possible. Models are indicating the line will clear out through the evening hours.

The weekend looks clear with a cooler day Saturday in the 50s, warming to the 60s Sunday.

Another strong weather system moves into the region on Monday bringing another threat of severe weather. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this potent system including gusty winds, tornadoes, and flooding.

