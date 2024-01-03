BBB Accredited Business
Drew Brees-affiliated entertainment complex announces opening date in Baton Rouge

Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees announced its new location in Baton Rouge opens on Monday,...
Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees announced its new location in Baton Rouge opens on Monday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:45 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new family-friendly entertainment center with ties to the Saints’ former quarterback is set to open its doors this month in Baton Rouge.

Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees announced its new location in Baton Rouge opens on Monday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m.

Surge Entertainment features various activities, including bowling, laser tag, sports simulators, an arcade, an XD dark ride, and mini golf. Guests can also enjoy food at the Surge Prime Bistreaux, according to the company’s website.

The company announced plans to open the Baton Rouge location over the summer of 2023.

If you’ve dreamed of what could fill the now-empty Winn-Dixie building on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, you’re not alone.

Surge Entrainment is located at 5555 Burbank Road in Baton Rouge. For more information, visit the Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees’ website.

