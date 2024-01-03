BBB Accredited Business
Duncan Commentary: Hope is still alive for the Saints

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just when you’re ready to bury the Saints, they rise from the dead and breathe life into their season.

The Saints needed a Christmas miracle to keep their playoff hopes alive. And lo and behold, they just might have received one.

Not only did they beat the Bucs in Tampa, but they received help from the Steelers, Bears and Packers over the weekend.

They’re still long shots. They need to beat the Falcons on Sunday and get a lot of help from other places. But their postseason prospects are much more viable today than they were a week ago.

You have to like their chances of beating the Falcons. The Saints have won three of their last four games and are coming off their best performance of the season. They dominated the Bucs on both sides of the ball and were the better, more aggressive team from the start.

Now, the question remains: Can they duplicate that effort?

Consistency has eluded this team all season.

Just when you’re ready to buy in, they lay an egg and disappoint.

Motivation won’t be an issue this weekend.

It’s the Dirty Birds. A potential division title and playoff berth are at stake.

The atmosphere at the Dome should be special. it’s been a disappointing season to this point. but at least, hope is still alive.

