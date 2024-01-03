BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Governor John Bel Edwards to deliver farewell address

The governor will speak at 6:30 p.m. in his hometown of Amite at the Florida Parishes Agricultural Event Center.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver his farewell address on Wednesday evening.

The governor will speak at 6:30 p.m. in his hometown of Amite at the Florida Parishes Agricultural Event Center.

He is expected to discuss his years of service to the state and his hopes for La. moving forward.

You can watch a stream of the address here or here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
Multi-parish police chase ends with New Orleans teen dead, another injured

Latest News

New Pelicans-Fox 8 broadcast rights deal has fans, organization excited
Smooth exodus of Sugar Bowl fans caps big year for Armstrong New Orleans airport
Veteran local insurance agents say discounts are available for property owners with new or...
As Louisiana’s insurance crisis persists, some agents expect improvement in 2024
Louisiana's property insurance crisis continues into 2024, despite no 2023 hurricane
Pelicans' broadcast deal with Fox 8, Gray TV has franchise excited for growth