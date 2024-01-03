Jefferson Parish leaders sworn in, celebrating successes and looking ahead

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish leaders say they are eager to get to work in the new year to address the parish’s biggest issues.

Wednesday (Jan. 3) morning, family and friends packed the Jefferson Performing Arts Center for the inauguration of 10 elected leaders. Among those sworn in, were Sheriff Joe Lopinto and Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng who ran unopposed.

“We’re honored to be able to serve another four years,” Sheng said. “We’ve taken on some big projects that we just could not get done in four years. To be able to finish that work means a lot to us.”

Sheriff Lopinto said Jefferson Parish has the lowest crime rate since the 1970s.

“You know when you call 911, they’re going to be there quickly and that’s something we don’t necessarily see in all places,” Lopinto said.

The Sheriff is proud of his deputies and their partnership with the community.

“The fact of it is, I have without a doubt the best department to be able to go out and solve crime,” Lopinto said. “Without the community to give us the information, the cameras on the houses, all the ability for us to go out quickly and solve crime to prevent the next crime from happening is a testament to the people working for me.”

As for the council, most were re-elected. There are two new members, Arita Bohannan and Hans Liljeberg. Following the pandemic, hurricanes, and tornados, all are eager to focus on other big issues in the parish.

“In office, we have a relatively short amount of time to make an impact to usher in meaningful change,” Councilman-at-Large Scott Walker said. “As your elected leaders, it’s incumbent upon us to leave Jefferson Parish better than we found it.”

Sheng said Jefferson Parish has a large aging population. She wants to see more dollars allocated to address their needs.

“The funding comes in a lot of small streams, but because the funding comes in that way, I feel like we can do better with the services we offer to our aging population,” Sheng said.

Sheng maintains it’s important that tax dollars are used properly. The Parish is making a multi-year, multimillion-dollar investment to update fragile infrastructure.

“When you look at the infrastructure, some of it is 100 years old,” Sheng said. “We’re at that time where we have to replace it before we get too far behind. That was a big lift for us to do last year.”

