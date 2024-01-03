Louisiana film industry prepared for 2024 rebound despite last year’s setbacks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a rough 2023, the Louisiana movie industry is on the path to recovery in 2024, with several productions gearing up.

However, the lingering effect of last year’s writer’s strike still cast a shadow.

“We pressed pause for a year; now Hollywood is trying to figure out the schedule of all the actors,” revealed Jason Waggenspack of ‘The Ranch’ Studios in Chalmette.

The writers’ and actors’ strike, which disrupted production in Hollywood and several states, including Louisiana, has given way to a slow resurgence in the local film industry this year.

“We currently have two episodic series starting this month and two feature films scheduled for February,” announced Waggenspack.

Despite challenges, the industry is optimistic about recovering from the setbacks of COVID and the strike.

“People had to shift to other careers, pick up side jobs, some lost their homes,” noted Simonette Berry of I.A.T.S.E. 478, the union representing crew members.

The union believes there’s ample manpower to revitalize the local film industry, with an economic impact as high as $350 million annually.

“There are tons of talented crew members ready to go and ready to work,” said Berry.

Episodic series, known for providing long-term jobs and generating substantial revenues, are at the forefront of the industry’s recovery. Louisiana offers special incentives, such as guaranteed tax credits for five years, to attract productions interested in filming multiple seasons locally.

“We’ve given them an opportunity to say if you want to come here and do a series here and do multiple seasons, we will make sure your tax credits are guaranteed for five years moving out,” said Waggenspack.

While Louisiana pioneered movie industry tax credits, it faces competition from states like Georgia, which boasts an uncapped program and prominently features its logo at the end of every film.

“Georgia has swelled with film production because they’ve got an uncapped program. Louisiana’s film tax credit is capped at $180 million a year,” said Waggenspack. He says it is adequate to keep as many as 15 to 20 film projects moving along at any given time once the industry fully recovers from last year’s strike.

More than 40 other states now have film tax credit programs to attract movie productions. Louisiana is now developing its own logo to showcase at the end of every film shot within the state.

